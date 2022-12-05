UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – With the flu and other illnesses currently going around, one of the most important ways to prevent getting sick is handwashing.

Jessica Hermann, a registered nurse and an infection preventionist at Aspirus Keweenaw Hospital, shares the proper way to wash your hands to make sure you’re removing any viruses, bacteria, and other unwanted substances off your hands.

“In preparation for to wash your hands is to use soap and water or else an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol for 20 seconds at least,” said Hermann. “A good way to do that is by you can sing happy birthday in your head twice. Make sure that you’re getting the front the backs in the middle between your fingers, your nail beds. Make sure that you’re using soap and water if you see that your hands are visibly dirty. If you are going to be preparing food, make sure that you’re washing your hands with soap and water before doing that. When you’re prepping food, and when you’re done.

“Before you eat, you should use soap and water instead of hand sanitizer unless you don’t have that available to you obviously then the hand sanitizer is a good option if you don’t have anything else. After using the restroom, we should use soap and water. And then if you’re caring for somebody who’s ill with a virus that causes vomiting or diarrhea, we should use soap and water instead of hand sanitizer in those instances. It’s also a good way to remember to is wet, lather, scrub, rinse, dry so making sure that we’re letting our hands with some lukewarm water first, then applying the soap, then doing the scrubbing and lathering our hands and then rinsing and then drying them properly.”

Hermann shares some of the common mistakes people make when washing their hands.

“Not using enough soap or enough hand sanitizer. Not taking enough time. Just quickly putting it on and rinsing it off right away. Or, you know putting the hand sanitizer on and then shaking it off really quickly. Sometimes too a big mistake or a common mistake is that people will miss their dominant thumb. That is a big area that’s missed.”

Properly washing your hands has many health benefits.

“Hand washing with soap and water is one of the simplest and most effective ways to stop the spread of harmful germs and staying healthy and the Center for Disease Control estimates that by keeping our hands clean, we can prevent one in three diarrheal illnesses and one in five respiratory infections such as the common cold or influenza.”