(WJMN) – 2022 is here, which means many people are actively going after their New Year’s resolutions, including those health and fitness goals.

On this Aspirus Medical Monday, Local 3 spoke with Caitlin Norlin, a fitness coordinator with Aspirus Keweenaw. She offers advice on how to set realistic fitness and health goals.

“A realistic goal would be losing 10 pounds in eight weeks. A lot of times for New Year’s resolutions weight loss is a big thing and what someone might say losing 100 pounds in a short period of time is just not realistic. Losing that 10 pounds in about eight weeks are more specific and achievable because it’s a healthy weight loss. It’s a recommended one to two pounds a week.

“Another one would be, well I’ll go with a more unrealistic [goal] would be someone wanting a gym membership, buying a gym membership, and saying ‘I’m going to use the gym every day.’ This could be someone who didn’t even work out before this. More realistic would be using the gym two to three days per week for X amount of time, say 45 minutes. So having a plan and being more specific will likely get you to follow through more,” said Norlin.

Norlin goes on to explain some ways to keep yourself accountable and keep on top of those New Year’s resolutions throughout the rest of the year.

“Joining a fitness challenge, following a specific workout program, hiring a personal trainer, joining group fitness classes. You could post on social media to help yourself stay accountable. Having that family or friend support or even having an exercise or gym buddy.”

