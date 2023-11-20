UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – On this Aspirus Medical Monday in collaboration with Aspirus Health, the focus is on hospice care. November is recognized annually as National Hospice and Palliative Care Month. Nurse Practitioner Jennifer Yurish shares what hospice care is and how it can help those who are terminally ill.

“Hospice is an end-of life care, health care, that focuses not only on care and comfort, but quality of life for these patients that are terminally ill,” said Yurish. “It is important because at some point you may want to stop treatments. You may be too tired to go to the doctor’s office and you don’t want to give up you still want to have people come into your home and you still want to stay comfortable. And that is where we come in and it’s designed for that specific situation. And we can help take care of you physically, emotionally and spiritually.”

Yurish goes on to explain what Aspirus Health hospice care services are available to those in the Upper Peninsula.

“We have our medical director, who’s Dr. Scully, and we will have a nurse practitioner. We have our registered nurses; we have a social worker and chaplains to offer and then we also have CNAs that can come into the home. We have pet therapy; we have aromatherapy and then we also offer volunteers and our bereavement team. And one thing I would like to add about our bereavement services is they do help families for 13 months after your loved one has passed away. So, hospice services don’t end just because your loved one has passed away. We continue for 13 months helping you get through your grief,” said Yurish.

To learn more about Aspirus Health’s hospice, palliative and grief care services, you can visit aspirus.org.