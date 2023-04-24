UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – The United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) held its bi-annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 22.

Since the initiative began in 2010, the DEA has removed almost 17 million pounds of unused prescription medications. The DEA encourages the public to “remove unneeded medications from their homes as a measure of preventing medication misuse and opioid addiction from ever starting.” However, Drug Take Back Day isn’t the only time unused, expired, or unwanted medications can be disposed of. Most law enforcement agencies have collection sites during business hours, this includes Michigan State Police posts.

Abby Fenton, an outpatient pharmacy supervisor at Aspirus Houghton and Keweenaw, shares another reason why getting rid of these unwanted medications is important.

“The most important thing is to dispose of them correctly because we want to keep them out of our drinking water supply. Some medications cannot be filtered using typical wastewater treatment. Those facilities aren’t equipped to remove medications from the water,” said Fenton.

Most collection sites accept prescription (controlled and non-controlled) and over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, non-aerosol sprays, inhalers, creams, vials, and pet medications. Fenton suggests bringing any sharps to your local health department for disposal, and they recommend that you put those into a puncture resistant container. She also shares household disposal methods if you cannot get to a collection site.

“You can buy sharps containers from many pharmacies, or you can put them into an empty laundry detergent container, they recommended to do that as well. Or you can go about the household disposal method if you absolutely cannot get to any of these facilities or to a [Drug] Take Back event,” said Fenton. “So, you can take a sealable bag like a Ziploc bag, put your medications into that bag and then add a scoop of dirt, kitty litter or coffee grounds, kind of mix it up, seal it up tightly and then throw it into your household trash. So, this method works for pretty much any medication except for chemotherapy. If you have chemotherapy medications that you need to dispose of, you’d want to contact your pharmacist or your doctor about those disposable methods.”

To find a year-round drug disposal site near you, click here. You can learn more about the DEA’s Drug Take Back Day at dea.gov/takebackday.