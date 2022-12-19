UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – According to Aspirus Health, lymphedema is a chronic inflammatory condition where the buildup of protein-rich fluids in soft body tissues causes swelling, often in the arms or legs. It occurs when the lymphatic system is either faulty or damaged. Lymphedema is frequently misdiagnosed, which either causes the condition to be treated late or not be treated at all.

Lisa Curnow, OTR/L, CLT, occupational therapist with Aspirus Iron River Hospital and Clinics, is now certified in lymphedema therapy. This certification designates Curnow as having specialized skills and knowledge to treat patients with lymphedema.

“Lymphedema treatment usually consists of two different phases and the first phase is when somebody gets diagnosed with lymphedema,” said Curnow. “They can be diagnosed from birth, meaning congenital or primary lymphedema or developing secondary lymphedema after some type of trauma, so generally it occurs after some type of cancer related treatment. 20 percent of all women that have breast cancer related surgeries like a mastectomy, do go on to develop lymphedema in their lifetime. And so, if one out of eight women get breast cancer 20 percent of all of those women are going to develop lymphedema generally in their arm and into their trunk.

For Curnow, treating lymphedema is personal.

“I am an 11-year breast cancer survivor myself and I have lymphedema in my arms and hands. And so, for me it was really important,” said Curnow. “But for me, it was very important to try to pass on and try to help others. And so, what’s important to try to do when you’re in treatment and you’re trying to help somebody is educate them. Once somebody has the knowledge, they really are able to take care of this condition because it is a lifelong condition. And so, the most important thing is to really show them that it is treatable and that this condition doesn’t so much better resolve, but you can keep it in check almost and you can live a very, very good life having lymphedema.”

The risk of developing lymphedema does not diminish over time but is a lifelong risk. If untreated – or poorly treated – lymphedema can lead to complications including recurrent infections, non-healing wounds, disfigurement, pain, decreased limb function, difficulty with daily living tasks, and emotional and social distress.

For more information about Aspirus Health’s team of certified lymphedema therapists or other available outpatient therapy services, visit aspirus.org or call 906-265-0499.