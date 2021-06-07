Aspirus Medical Monday: National Men’s Health Month

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – The month of June is National Men’s Health Month.

Local 3’s Brianna MacLean spoke with Walter Dowling PA-C, a physician assistant with Asprius Laurium Clinic.

He explains the most common health concerns for men, ways to avoid them, and how often men should see a doctor.

For more information on Aspirus and its services for men, click here.