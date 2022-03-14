UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – March is National Nutrition Month. The annual campaign was created by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. National Nutrition Month focuses on learning about making informed food choices and developing healthful eating and physical activity habits. The theme for this year is about celebrating flavors from cultures around the world.

Taylor Paul, a registered dietitian nutritionist at Aspirus Keweenaw, explains the benefits of having nutritious foods in your diet.

“Nutrition gives us the energy to help us carry out everyday activities. Without it, we wouldn’t be able to function. With good nutrition, we support a strong immune system which may offer protection from seasonal illnesses and other health conditions. Not a single food or supplement can prevent an illness or infection but it can help support a healthy immune system so it’s better for us to fight it,” said Paul.

Paul goes on to describe some examples of nutritious foods and meals.

“Good nutritious meals are all about eating the food groups, and we like to use the MyPlate method. Using a nine-inch plate, ideally, we want 1/4 of our plate to be protein foods, ideally, we want these protein foods to be lean protein. This is going to be things like lean meat: turkey, fish, seafood, beans, lentils, the list goes on. There are a lot of meat options and a lot of vegetarian options.

Another fourth of the plate we want to be grains, ideally, half of our grains should be whole grain. And this includes things like whole-wheat breads, pastas, rice, etc. And then this is the big part, ideally, we want half of our plate to be fruits and vegetables. This is oftentimes missed and we really want to focus on this part of the plate and introduce a lot of colors to the diet by introducing more fruits and vegetables as half of our plate. And then on the side, we want dairy, ideally low-fat dairy such as low-fat milk, yogurt, or cheese.”

If you are interested in meeting with a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, Paul suggests speaking with your primary care provider for more information.

Latest stories