UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – On this Aspirus Medical Monday, the focus is on staying safe at work and home.

Preventable injuries, commonly known as “accidents,” are the fourth leading cause of U.S. deaths. According to the National Safety Council, there were 62 million non-fatal preventable injuries in 2021. With June being National Safety Month, Joe Panijan, Environment of Care & Emergency Management Projects Administrator for Aspirus Health, shares how you can avoid these accidents.

“Some common preventable injuries and accidents include overexertion, slips, trips, and falls in the workplace, elevated falls, and kind of a new one that’s been becoming more and more familiar in the health care industry is workplace violence,” said Panijan. “Ways to prevent these are proper training, lift with your knees not your back, cleaning your work area and knowing how to identify different slip and trip hazards around the workplace or home, ensuring your ladder, harnesses, and scaffolding is safe and secure and just learning to deescalate various situations.”

You can find more information about National Safety Month online at nsc.org.