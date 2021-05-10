Aspirus Medical Monday: National Women’s Health Week

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – May 10-16 is National Women’s Health Week. Aspirus says a this a good time to remind women and girls, to make their health a top priority and take care of themselves. Local 3 News spoke with Allison Harr, DNP, CNM at Aspirus about what women need to stay on top of.

“The biggest thing is just general health,” said Harr. “You know we need to kind of treat our bodies like cars like if we want our car to work well, we get it tuned. We take care of it, we wash it we clean it and do preventative maintenance stuff and the same concept applies to our bodies. And so the biggest thing is to try to be the healthiest version of yourself as long as you can be throughout your lifetime.”

Women’s health services at Aspirus include:

Birthing services/obstetrics

Bladder and pelvic health

Bone health

Breast care

Endocrinology & Reproductive Infertility

Genetic counseling

Gynecology

Menopause

Nutrition

Routine women’s care

Urology & Incontinence

