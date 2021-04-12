Aspirus Medical Monday: Occupational Therapy Month

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Occupational therapy is an intervention to develop, recover, or maintain the meaningful activities, or occupations, of individuals, groups, or communities.

Lisa Curnow, an occupational therapist with Aspirus says she’s worked with different patients over the years with different goals to live life to the fullest.

“I’ve been in OT for 20 years and the main importance of my job is to talk to the patients and find out what’s important to them,” said Curnow. “If it’s picking up their grandchild after having a major fall or like I said getting back to fishing and doing something that they really enjoy doing. Occupational therapy really focuses on the person and looking at what we can do to make their life better.”

Some common occupational therapy services include:

Arthritis and fibromyalgia

Assistive technology & environmental adaptation

Aquatic therapy

Biofeedback (chronic pain, headaches)

Bladder & bowel incontinence

Cross bow evaluation

Cognitive & safety assessments for independent living skills

Hand therapy & upper extremity rehabilitation

Lymphedema

Mental health/behavioral disorders

Neurological conditions

Pediatrics/developmental delayed

Pre-driving evaluation

Stress management

Vision & perceptual disorders

Worker rehab & injury prevention

Ergonomic consultation

Work hardening

Ergonomic consultation & work hazard injury prevention

To learn more about occupational therapy at Aspirus, click here.