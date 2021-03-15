Aspirus Medical Monday: Personalize your plate during National Nutrition Month

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Developing a healthful eating pattern is not a one-size-fits-all endeavor. The key is tailoring your favorite foods to meet your individual nutrient needs.

In March, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and Aspirus health experts are focusing their attention on healthful eating through National Nutrition Month. This year’s theme, Personalize Your Plate, promotes creating nutritious meals to meet individuals’ cultural and personal food preferences.

“Everyone’s approach to nutrition and health is different and that’s the spice of life,” said Anna Mooi, registered dietitian and manager of regional nutrition and food service at Aspirus Health. “We are all unique with different bodies, goals, backgrounds, and tastes. And that’s why we’re here to help tailor a healthful eating plan that is as special as you are.”

During National Nutrition Month, people of all ages are encouraged to make informed food choices and develop sound eating and physical activity habits to follow all year long. Seeking the advice of a registered dietitian nutritionist is a great way to get started. They can help develop individualized eating and activity plans to meet your health goals, help fine-tune traditional recipes, provide alternative cooking methods and other healthful advice for incorporating family-favorite foods into everyday meals.

“America is a cultural melting pot, so you can’t expect everyone’s food choices to look the same,” said registered dietitian nutritionist Su-Nui Escobar, a national spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics in Miami, Fla. “Eating is meant to be a joyful experience. As supermarkets increasingly diversify their shelves to meet the needs of their customers, it’s becoming easier to create nutritious meals that align with a variety of cultural preferences.”

For more information about healthy eating, successful dieting, and more, visit the Aspirus website to tune into Aspirus Health Talk Podcasts and click on the podcast topic “Healthy Eating.”