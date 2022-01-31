UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – With going into year three of the coronavirus pandemic and the rise of the omicron variant, healthcare professionals continue to stress the importance of protecting yourself and others from COVID-19.

Elizabeth Moncman, an infection control specialist and clinical educator with Aspirus Iron River, shared some advice on what to do if you’ve been exposed to the virus.

“If you’ve had an exposure, you should follow CDC guidelines to protect your friends, family, and people in the community. If you are not up to date on your COVID-19 vaccines, up to date means both vaccines plus the booster, then you should quarantine and stay away from other people for at least five days. If you can you should wear a well-fitted mask around others in your home,” said Moncman.

“You want to continue to watch for symptoms to up to 10 days after exposure. You should quarantine in your home for at least five days even if you don’t have symptoms. And if you are up to date with your vaccines, or if you’ve had COVID in the last three months you do not need to quarantine but you should still wear a well-fitted mask around others for up to ten days. “

Moncman also shared when you should get tested to ensure accurate results.

“First, you should only test if you’ve had symptoms or it’s been five days following the exposure. If you do not have symptoms, and you test before that five-day period you might get a false negative result because the amount of virus that’s in your body is not yet detectable if you don’t have symptoms and hasn’t been that five-day window. You can also test as a precautionary measure if you’re going to be around people who may become very, very ill if they’re exposed to COVID. You may want to test then just to be on the safe side.”

There are many ways to get tested for COVID-19 throughout the U.P., this includes Aspirus locations.

“You can test with over counter testing kits and if they’re positive contact your physician or the COVID hotline. You can come into the Aspirus hospitals and clinics and pick up a self-testing swab. They have them in the little vestibules in the emergency departments and in the clinics as well. You can grab one of those test kits go back to your vehicle do the self-swabbing and drop it right back off at the vestibule,” said Moncman.

“You do not need an order from your doctor. It’s helpful if you call the COVID hotline center so that they can take your information. You will get your results from those tests in 24 to 48 hours but it can take longer if there are more people testing this way you can also get the results very quickly through the MyAspirus website.”

For more information on COVID-19 please contact your local health departments or the COVID-19 hotline at 888-535-6136.

Latest stories