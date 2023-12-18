UPPER PENINSULA, Mich (WJMN) – The holiday season is often associated with the feelings of joy and merriment. However, for some people this time of year can be difficult, especially for those who may be on their recovery journey from addiction.

Addiction Medicine Physician Kirk Klemme at Aspirus Houghton Clinic says there’s a lot of stress as well as social pressure during this time of the year.

“At these parties or events or get together’s and things like that do not have to revolve around alcohol but I think people are so used to that that people are, especially when people who might be new in recovery, feel like they wouldn’t it wouldn’t be right not to,” said Klemme. “So sometimes I’ll ask people who are maybe engaging in unhealthy substance use whether it’s alcohol or cannabis or any other more quote unquote what you might call hard drugs. You know, what would it be like to not do that. I have so many people that use substances and they just kind of take it for granted. And this is just what you know what you do, and it would feel awkward not to and so I think give it some thought, what would that be like if you weren’t using it that way? And, and so for some people they say, it’s really scary to think of that.”

Klemme offers some ways on how to navigate addiction during the holidays and maintaining recovery.

“We talk about recovery as being kind of a three-legged stool. There [are] the recovery meetings, what they call peer support or self-help groups like AAA or NA. Those are the traditional ones or other groups called Smart Recovery. There are some groups that are out there. There’s one called Celebrate Recovery, which is more religious, Christian based, and there’s a lot of good health out there. And the people need to avail themselves of that and not everyone does, and it’s been it’s been one of the things that I’ve been a little bit disappointed with is that people don’t recognize it as something that would be real valuable in their life, but it’s a huge deal. It can offer tremendous support.

“Then the second leg of the stool is the professional counseling and professional evaluations and professional treatment. If you could call it that. And then the third part is kind of the part that I do I touch on all three of these things but there are different some medications that can be helpful and that can help with cravings and with the with different symptoms and with the anxiety and so forth that you that can help. It’s a part, it’s a piece of the puzzle, but not the whole piece,” explained Klemme.

Another way to cope and maintain recovery with addiction is regular exercise.

“One thing that I really, you know, another thing that I emphasize to people is about getting some exercise, you know, huge believer in physical activity, it helps with stress. It helps with kind of getting in touch with what your body feels like. And it can help. There are some changes that go on in the brain with addiction as addiction goes on for a period of time. And it just keeps that cycle going and the more you use, the longer the worse those changes become. And one of the things that can actually help reverse those changes in the brain is a regular exercise program. It’s just, again, it’s something that’s not easy for people to get into because it takes some effort, it takes some time. And I try to tell people that you know, just start,” said Klemme.

If you or someone you know is interested in receiving services from Dr. Klemme, you can find more information here.