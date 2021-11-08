Aspirus Medical Monday: Tips for healthy holiday eating

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – On this Aspirus Medical Monday Anna Mooi, a registered dietitian and manager at Aspirus Ironwood, joins Local 3’s Brianna MacLean.

With Thanksgiving and Christmas right around the corner, Mooi offers some tips for eating holiday during the holidays.

“What I really want to focus on is quality over quantity. Portion control is a big thing with holiday parties especially pot lucks or if you’ve got a million different dishes out there or grazing with appetizers and snacks,” said Mooi. “So really using plates and actually sitting down versus just grazing. And then focusing on your favorites. If there’s grandma’s stuffing that you just really love versus like a dinner roll that you can have any time think about what you really want. What can you only get this time of year?”

She also offers some healthy alternatives for your favorite holiday dishes or baked goods.

“Bring a little bit of a healthier option, so like a fruit or a veggie plate and you can make that kind of fun though with like a dip. But using, I like to use plain Greek yogurt instead of sour cream dips. There are a lot of fun salads out there you do out there that are seasonal using fruits and nuts in there or balsamic dressings or using maple in there.

For baked goods, I don’t know about you but I love to bake, but some little tricks you can do is sub in half whole wheat flour for regular to increase the fiber a little bit. Using different nuts and seeds, especially if you’re doing different types of muffins or like a savory bread.”

