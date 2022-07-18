UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (PRESS RELEASE/WJMN) – Being an athlete comes with victories and losses, and sometimes those losses can be sports-related injuries.

Physical Therapists Brett Gervais, DPT, and Beau Dupuis, DPT, with Aspirus Keweenaw Hospital and Clinics are now Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialists (CSCS). This certification designates Gervais and Dupuis as having and using specialized scientific knowledge to train athletes for the primary goal of improving athletic performance in addition to meeting their therapy goals.

Accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA) since 1993, the CSCS certification program was the nation’s first accredited strength training and conditioning certification program.

“With this certification, we can perform sport-specific testing, implement safe and effective strength training and condition programs, and provide guidance regarding nutrition and sports injury,” Gervais said.

Dupuis explains how this certification can help provide athletes with the care they may need.

“Having this certification will help Aspirus continue to build its relationship with local athletes at all levels of competition for more success on the field, ice, or court, with decreased risk of injury,” Dupuis said. “We are thrilled to provide this service to our area’s athletes.”

Both natives of Lake Linden, Michigan, Gervais, and Dupuis both coach sports at Lake Linden-Hubbell Public Schools.

Aspirus Health currently offers free 15-minute consultations with any physical, occupational or speech therapist. The consultations allow individuals to have an area or problem examined and to discuss whether therapy may be beneficial.

Visit aspirus.org for more information on outpatient therapy or to schedule a consult or appointment at an Aspirus Outpatient Therapy location near you.