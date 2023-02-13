UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Aspirus Health’s Upper Peninsula hospitals are expanding its systemwide environmental sustainability initiative. One way they’re doing that is by adding four hydroponic gardens.

“One of the pillars of our sustainability initiative is focused on food systems within our communities: promoting sustainable growth and farming practices, locally buying produce, locally sourcing, and food security within our community,” said Mariah Maggio, co-chair of the Aspirus Green Team. “So, this is a small effort to grow food at each facility and raise awareness about what it means where your food comes from, what goes into it and just sort of transforming some ideals about where our food comes from.”

Aspirus Iron River, Ironwood, Keweenaw and Ontonagon hospitals will be growing lettuce as their first crop. The gardens can potentially yield over 7,000 servings of lettuce annually at each hospital. The lettuce will be used in the hospital cafeterias.

“Growing food locally definitely reduces our carbon footprint,” said Lindsay Jenson, co-chair of the Aspirus Green Team. “I mean, obviously the alternative is like you order vegetables from a supplier, they’re probably grown in California or somewhere far away. In the winter, they’re brought here on a truck using fossil fuels. So that’s, that’s a no brainer. And then local food is also going to be much fresher and have a longer shelf life, which helps reduce food waste and food waste is another big contributor to greenhouse gases actually.”

The gardens also allow for the expansion of the Aspirus Prescription for Health (FVRx) Program. The FVRx Program is designed to help eligible patients eat more fruits and vegetables. To learn more about Aspirus Health’s sustainability goals, click here.