Aspirus Medical Monday: What to know about breast cancer

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Local 3 News spoke with Divis Khaira, MD, an oncologist at Aspirus Keweenaw Laurium Clinic about what people should know about this disease.

Dr. Khaira says cases of this cancer continue to increase.

“We get about 276,000 women who get breast cancer every year and about 42,000 die from it,” said Dr. Khaira.

Dr. Khaira says early detection is key is battling the disease. They do that through mammograms.

It is a treatable cancer and there are different forms of treatment. Those range in different typed of surgeries, radiation, chemotherapy and hormonal therapy.

