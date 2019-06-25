Aspirus U.P. hospitals, clinics receive 2019 Governor’s Award of Excellence

Follow @WJMN_Local3

All four Aspirus hospitals in the Upper Peninsula have received MPRO’s 2019 Governor’s Award of Excellence for “Effective Reporting and Measurement.” The hospitals include Aspirus Ironwood, Aspirus Iron River, Aspirus Keweenaw and Aspirus Ontonagon.

This year, more than 130 Michigan hospitals, physician practices, nursing homes, inpatient psychiatric facilities, ambulatory surgery centers and home health agencies were honored with the Governor’s Award of Excellence. This award recognizes participants for their dedication and success in improving healthcare quality and patient safety in Michigan.

“Achieving this award is a direct reflection of how dedicated our providers and staff are in caring for our patients with the highest levels of quality and compassion,” said Darcy Donnelly, Aspirus Upper Peninsula Regional Quality Director. “Thank you to everyone for making this prestigious recognition possible and for taking such wonderful care of the communities we serve.”

The Governor’s Award of Excellence was first developed in 2003. The current award is based upon work from 2017-2018 in the following areas:

Improving heart health

Increasing adult immunizations

Lowering the risk of infection in hospitals

Effective reporting and measurement

Improving care in nursing homes

Increasing identification of behavioral health conditions

Improving diabetes management

Several Aspirus clinics in the U.P. and the Aspirus Ontonagon Long Term Care unit also received the Governor’s Award of Excellence.

“We are fortunate to be able to partner with Aspirus and all the other dedicated organizations across the state of Michigan,” said MPRO President and CEO Leland Babitch, MD, MBA. “To be able to recognize these outstanding accomplishments with the Governor’s office highlights the importance of improving healthcare quality in our state.”

To be eligible for the award, participants must have achieved, maintained and continually improved in specific and rigorous milestones related to the award they received.