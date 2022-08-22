MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – During Governor Whitmer’s trip to the Upper Peninsula last week, the governor spoke at multiple events, touting the state’s new budget she signed in July. Among investments in a new veteran’s home in Marquette and multiple industries around the UP, the budget included large increases in funding to schools around the state.

During opportunities to speak with Governor Whitmer at the Jacobetti Veterans Home and the UP State Fair, Local 3 asked Governor Whitmer about how the state is handling concerns for families going into the school year. The governor says a major focus in the state’s new budget is to provide funding directly to school districts to come back strong after the pandemic.

“We’ve put a historic amount of resources in sending it to the districts, and so they’ll be making determinations how to drop class size, how to ensure that they’re paying well,” Whitmer said. “Wrapping kids with supports around mental health supports, health care supports, etc. So this budget, I think, really is a reflection that we’ve really prioritized the education of our kids and supporting them so that they are safe when they resume school.”

Last year, the effects of mental health challenges in schools were felt in the UP. The governor says part of what the state can do in addressing these issues is to make sure schools can hire a full and quality staff to support students inside and outside the classroom.

“In our schools, whether it’s tripling the number of literacy coaches, just so that kids can have the individualized attention that they need. School-based health clinics, which we are funding 100 of them across the state in the most recent budget that I designed,” Whitmer said. “Paying, whether there are student teachers or people that want to go into this profession. Giving them the stipend so that it can be affordable. These are important jobs and you should be able to raise a family and make a good living doing them, because we all count on our kids having the kinds of teachers and supports in our schools.”

With finances also at the front of mind for many parents, the governor says she is pushing for programs like a temporary holiday on taxes on school supplies to provide some relief to Michigan families.

“We’re making huge investments in education, closing the skills gap, helping working families get back to work so that we can address daycare, childcare needs,” Whitmer said. “But as we think about what does the future look like in Michigan, this is an important moment. The inflation is hurting people, and so I’ve proposed a number of ways to get some of that money back in people’s pockets. Whether it is a holiday on the sales tax on gas, or it is a holiday on sales tax on back-to-school goods, whether it’s technology clothing or supplies. And also I propose that we eliminate the retirement tax. These are all important ways we can give people relief.”

To see more about events during the governor’s visit last week, you can read about her stop at the Jacobetti Veterans Home and the naming of the UP Veteran of the Year at the UP State Fair.