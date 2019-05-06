Bank robbery suspect arrested

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image courtesy MGN Online

On 5-4-19 at 9:56 am the Marquette Police Department was dispatched to a robbery in progress at the Marquette Community Federal Credit Union.

It was reported that an unarmed female subject had entered the credit union and demanded money. The female subject also attempted to take a check and a computer monitor during that time.

The subject was subdued by a male customer until police arrived.

Marquette Police arrested 66-year-old Marquette resident Sharon McNeil for Bank Robbery and Larceny in a building.

McNeil was eventually lodged in the Marquette County Jail. Charges of Bank Robbery and Larceny in a Building were authorized by the Marquette County Prosecutor’s Office.

Marquette Police were assisted by the Marquette County Sheriff Department, Northern Michigan University Police Department and Michigan State Police Department.