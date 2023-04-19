MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – There was plenty of talent on stage tonight at The Masonic Center in Marquette. The “hidden” talent show featured community members who performed a variety of acts in costume so that the audience doesn’t know their identity. Audience members will then vote for their favorite act, using donations as votes. the act that raises the most money wins. All proceeds from this event benefit Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Marquette, a program that gives free books to local children. All children age 5 and below, regardless of income, are eligible to receive one free book a month. Almost a dozen entries strutted their talents on stage, but the real winners are the children, who are introduced to the world of literature at an early age. The show was presented by Range Bank and The Literacy Legacy Fund of Michigan, local fund president Nancy Seminof hopes the event will raise awareness of the need to put books in the hands of young kids.

“So, anything that we can do to help parents understand that this program is available will help children and at a young age to develop literacy skills by seeing that reading is important.” Said Seminof. “Literacy is important, and books in a home are important. And so, this is an opportunity for parents to start to build a children’s library on site.”

Parents are urged to sign up for this free book program. For more information, please visit their website at Literacy Legacy Fund.org