MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Downtown Marquette heard the laughter of children this afternoon as a first-of-its-kind street fair delighted kids of all ages.

The Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum held its first-ever Baraga Avenue Block Party today. The 100 block of West Baraga was closed for the event which featured many activities for children of all ages as well as adults. Block party-goers were treated to bouncy houses, face painting, arts and crafts, and a chance to tour a fire truck. The celebrity dunk tank was a resounding success as local dignitaries were in the hot seat, or shall we say the wet seat, all for a good cause. Marquette Police Chief Ryan Grim spent most of his afternoon in the water thanks to some future all-star pitchers like Louis Bushong.

“It’s kind of hard because the balls are slippery from all those things. And you have to hit it hard enough, so it pushes in, or else it won’t push it.” Said Louis.

“All these kids were excellent it’s just a good showing nice to put some money up for a good cause and make me very, very cold for about a half hour.” Said Chief Grim.

All proceeds from today’s event went to the museum’s “Nheena’s Neighborhood” campaign, in honor of the founder and previous executive director of the museum, Nheena Ittner. Current Executive Director Jessica Hanley says the block party is a fitting end to the Nheena’s Neighborhood campaign which was set up to pay off a major loan the museum had taken out for improvements to the facility and more advanced programming.

“This is a first-time event. So, we do intend on doing it every year, therefore, this after this one, but for right now it’s our first one.” Remarked Hanley. “We’re doing it to try and finish off our Nina’s neighborhood campaign. Pay off the one loan the museum has, and then from that point forward, it’ll just be a regular fundraiser for the museum.”

There were things to see like seeing inside a snowplow…and many things to do like an obstacle course, arts and crafts, and an opportunity to try new things like Children’s Yoga. Yoga instructor Taylor Wilbur was happy to introduce yoga to the little ones.

“I think this was a wonderful opportunity to get together with families and introduce yoga to our community here in Marquette we really enjoy yoga as adults so our team at Rise Up decided that we wanted to implement and share with the kids here in the community.” Said Wilbur.

There were food trucks serving up everything from pizza to ice cream, as well as access to adult beverages in Marquette’s Social District. As for having fun, it was mission accomplished, and what did these kids enjoy the most?

“My favorite part is I get to see all my friends and the fire truck.”

“The bouncy houses and yoga.”

“I like the face painting; I like the dunk tank.”

Hanley is confident this will become an annual event and a major fundraiser for the museum, and a happy way to say goodbye to summer.