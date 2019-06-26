Barley’s Angels host event at the Blackrocks Brewery

Follow @WJMN_Local3

MARQUETTE — The Barley’s Angels U.P. chapter hosted an event at the Blackrocks Brewery Production Facility in Marquette.

Now, the Barley’s Angels are not a drinking club, but an organization for women to enhance the education and appreciation of craft beer.

This international organization provides an outlet for like-minded women to network and sip local brews.

Kylie Bunting, Founder, Barley’s Angels U.P. Chapter said, “It’s just a great, fun, laid back opportunity to hang out with ladies who like craft beer or who are exploring craft beer and just a fun thing for people to do, so I think that just having a fun opportunity to go out and hang out with some fellow ladies and learn something new, but in an environment that’s not too intimidating. ​​​​​​It’s a super laid back environment. There’s no fee to be part of the organization. You just pay per event, so once you come to one of our events, you’re considered a forever Barley’s Angel.“

During the event, attendees experienced a guided tour of the production facility and a tasting of Blackrocks staples and new brews.

The Barley’s Angels U.P. chapter host quarterly events at breweries and craft beer bars across the Upper Peninsula.

