ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – Bay College has announced a partnership with Finlandia University following last week’s announcement that Finlandia will not enroll students in the 2023-24 school year. The “Teach-Out Agreements” between the schools will allow for seamless admission, transfer of credit, and completion options for affected students.

Bay says that students can apply to Bay College for free and attain the support needed to complete their desired college credential. The list of offered programs include nursing, business, criminal justice, science and liberal arts programs, and more.

“Bay College is saddened over Finlandia’s announcement on Thursday to close after a long history of education in the UP. Bay is here to support each student with this transition” said Bay College President Dr. Laura Coleman.

Bay College encourages Finlandia students to make contact with and meet with a Transfer Coach to understand how the college can help them complete their current degree path, enroll in a new degree pathway, or attain affordable transfer credits online or on campus. Summer courses begin in May, while fall courses start in August.

Interested students are urged to apply online for priority consideration for Fall scholarships by March 30.

You can find more information on Bay College’s assistance offered to Finlandia students here.

Finlandia has gathered resources for students to learn about transferring to Bay and other partnered institutions here.