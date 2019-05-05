Bay College Veterans' Memorial Dedication

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A monument to honor veterans from all military branches of service will be dedicated in the Bay College Courtyard on May 7 at 2 p.m. ET.

The memorial will be placed near the red maple and weeping willow trees that represent the blood and tears shed for fallen soldiers and were planted by local Vietnam Veterans.

The project was encouraged by the Board of Trustees Building and Grounds Committee over the past few years and became a reality through support from the Bay College Foundation.