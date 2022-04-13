IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – Bay College West Campus announced the addition of a new walking path on the southeast portion of the college’s property.

According to the college, the intention of the new trail is to promote exercise and wellness, as well as to provide an opportunity for outdoor learning.

“We hope these trails will not only serve our students and employees but the surrounding businesses and community,” Pat Bazan, Building Maintenance Manager at the West Campus said.

Bay College will seek to partner with local industry, non-profits and K-12 schools in an effort to maintain the trail through volunteerism and service-learning.

The trail will be available for snowshoeing in December 2022 and by the end of summer 2023, the walking portion will have rock on the path, signage, bridges and boardwalks complete.