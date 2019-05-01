Be Counted UP Grant Application Open

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Community Foundation of Marquette County, Community Foundation of the Upper Peninsula and Grow & Lead are now accepting grant applications for the Be Counted UP Census 2020 Campaign.

With support from Michigan Nonprofit Association’s Be Counted MI 2020, funding is available for projects that:

• Engage and educate undercounted communities about the importance of the 2020 Census

• Familiarize communities with the Census process and changes to the 2020 Census

• Develop and implement effective strategies to boost Census participation and support communities beyond the life of the project

“This work is very important to the Upper Peninsula,” said Gail Anthony, Community Foundation of Marquette County CEO. “With the aging population and lack of internet access in rural areas, there may be new challenges that haven’t been seen in previous years. Although we have a small population, we want to ensure they are all counted so our communities can best be represented at local, state and national levels.”

Funding applications will be accepted Monday, April 29, 2019 through Friday, July 15, 2019.

There will be information sessions provided via webinar at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 and 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jun 5, 2019.

The Be Counted UP RFP, application and webinar registration can be found at https://www.glcyd.org/census-2020/.

Paper applications are available and can be request by calling 906-228- 8919 ext. 113 or emailing census@glcyd.org.