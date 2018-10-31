Before you go: voter information

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image courtesy Michigan Sec. of State

The polls will be open statewide on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Check your registration status at the Michigan Voter Information Center at https://webapps.sos.state.mi.us/MVIC/.

You also can view your sample ballot as well as find your polling location and track your absentee ballot.

A list of candidates can be found online.

A specially equipped voting station is available at each polling location for use by voters with disabilities.

Election officials are expecting voter turnout to exceed levels ordinarily seen in mid-term elections.

Michigan voters also are reminded there is no straight ticket voting option available on the ballot for this election. Instead, voters must select a candidate (or candidates if the ballot instructions allow) for each race in which they wish to cast a vote.

If you are eligible, consider voting by absentee ballot

Voters who qualify may choose to cast an absentee ballot. As a registered voter, you may obtain an absentee ballot if you are:

Age 60 or older.

Physically unable to attend the polls without the assistance of another.

Expecting to be absent from the community in which you are registered for the entire time the polls will be open on Election Day.

In jail awaiting arraignment or trial.

Unable to attend the polls due to religious reasons.

Appointed to work as an election inspector in a precinct outside of your precinct of residence.

When you return your ballot:

Return it by 8 p.m. to your township or city clerk’s office.

Sign the return envelope.

If someone assisted you, have the assistant sign in the appropriate box.

Allow at least 5 business days when mailing or contact your local clerk to find out how you can drop it off.

Voter ID reminder

Voters will be asked to provide identification when they visit the polls on Election Day.

They will be asked to present valid photo ID, such as a Michigan driver’s license or identification card.

Anyone who does not have an acceptable form of photo ID or failed to bring it with them to the polls still may vote. The person will be required to sign a brief affidavit stating that he or she is not in possession of photo ID. The ballot will be included with all others and counted on Election Day. Find out more.

ExpressSOS.com

Many Michigan residents who already are registered to vote can change their official state address, including their voter registration address, online at no cost.

Visit ExpressSOS.com and follow the simple instructions.

Please note that updates made now will not take effect in time for this election, but will take effect in time for the next election.

Voting in Michigan

Your Guide to Registering and Voting in Michigan contains 2018 Election dates, information on absentee and emergency ballots, registering to vote, preparing to vote, steps to voting at the polls and more. It is available online.