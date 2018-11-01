Bells rung in memory of those in hospice care Video

MARQUETTE-- November is National Hospice and Palliative Care Month. To kick-off the month, hospice organizations across the country rang bells at noon today to remember those who have died in hospice care.

In Marquette, U.P. Home Health & Hospice and Lake Superior Life Care & Hospice held a bell ringing service.

"In hospice care, we want to make sure that people know that it's not about dying, it's about living your life to the fullest," said Jennie Garrett-Bureau, U.P. Home Health & Hospice.

"Statistics say that 80-percent of people choose to die at home but actually it's only about 25-percent that does," said Sue Rutkowski, Lake Superior Life Care & Hospice. "So, we really want to change that and what we can do is we can provide support for the patient at home, wherever their home is and we help the patient through pain and symptom management and by having our care aides go in and do personal care so that the caregiver can be just a loved one instead of a 24-hour caregiver."

Throughout the month, the two organizations plan on educating the public on what hospice is and its benefits.