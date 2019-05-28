Breaking News
Bergman Announces Nine USDA Investments In Michigan’s First District

Local News

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:
State of Michigan1503334320373.jpg

Traverse City – Congressman Jack Bergman issued the following release after the United States Department of Agriculture, Office of Rural Development, announced nine investments through the Community Facilities Grant Program:

“I’m thankful that President Trump and Secretary Perdue continue investing in rural communities across northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula. Through the Community Facilities Grant Program, USDA Rural Development has continued to show its commitment to First District constituents and the safety and well-being of rural residents.”

Below are the nine communities who received grants for local projects:

Drummond Island Twp (MI 01)

City of Escanaba (MI 01)

City of Kingsford (MI 01)

Houghton County (MI 01)

Village of Copemish (MI 01)

County of Ostego (MI 01)

Presque Isle Sno-Trails (MI 01)

Inwood Township (MI 01)

City of Manistique (MI 01)

