Bike park now open at Marquette Mountain Resort

Pictured from left to right: Brooke Quinn, LSCP Business Development Representative, Sarah Lucas, LSCP CEO, Mary Myers, LSCP Director of Business Development, Amber Nichols, Marquette Mountain Resort Customer Service Manager, Ashlyn Luukkonen, Marquette Mountain Resort Bar Manager, Eric and Sarah Jorgensen, Marquette Mountain Resort Owners, Lori Hauswirth, NTN Executive Director, Fred Stonehouse, Marquette City Commission, Trish Davis, Marquette County Ambassador and Heather Mosher, Marquette County Ambassador. (Photo Courtesy Lake Superior Community Partnership)

Marquette, Mich. (WJMN) – Marquette Mountain Resort now offers a new lift-access riding option for mountain biking enthusiasts.

Bikers are able to hook their bike to a chair lift and ascend to seven different trails ranging in moderate to extremely difficult. The resort also offers specialty Enduo Comp 29ers bikes available for guests to rent and test out to explore new techniques and challenge yourself. Guests may reserve bike rentals on marquettemountain.com.

The Lake Superior Community Partnership recently assisted the resort with a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of its new Bike Park.

Marquette Mountain Resort plans to expand the bike park, completing their course and lift expansion by summer 2022.

The Marquette Mountain Bike Park is located at 4501 M-553 in Marquette, and is open 4 to 8 p.m. Friday; noon to 8 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. To access the bike park, guests will need to purchase a day pass or a season pass. Day and season passes are available for purchase on marquettemountain.com.

Marquette Mountain Resort is a four-season destination offering skiing, snowboarding, mountain biking, volleyball, private events and more. Visit marquettemountain.com for more information or call 906-225-1155.