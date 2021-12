MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The U.P. Regional Blood Center is experiencing a critical need for all blood types.

Donations can be made at collection sites in Marquette, Escanaba and Hancock. U.P. Regional Blood Center supplies blood to 13 hospitals in the Upper Peninsula. For more information visit their Facebook page or their website.

For hours and scheduling call Marquette at 06-449-1450, Hancock at 906-483-1392, and Escanaba at 906-786-8420.