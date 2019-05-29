Blood drives scheduled across the U.P.
The UPHS Regional Blood Center, a service of UPHS-Marquette, will hold a number of blood drives across the region over the next several weeks.
Monday June 17, 2019, Helen Newberry Joy Hospital
The UPHS-Marquette Regional Blood Center, will hold a blood drive on Monday June 17, 2019, at Helen Newberry Joy Hospital with the bloodmobile from 2:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. E.S.T. For an appointment call Mary Nutkins @ 293-8438.
Tuesday June 18, 2019, Florence Rescue Squad (Florence, WI)
The UPHS-Marquette Regional Blood Center, will hold a blood drive on Tuesday June 18, 2019, at Florence Rescue Squad (Florence, WI) with the bloodmobile from 3:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. C.S.T. For an appointment call the blood center @ 1-800-491-4493.
Wednesday June 19, 2019, Envoy Air (Former KI Sawyer)
The UPHS-Marquette Regional Blood Center, will hold a blood drive on Wednesday June 19, 2019, at Envoy Air (Former KI Sawyer) with the bloodmobile from 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. E.S.T. For an appointment call Dominique Krause @ 346-8149.
Thursday June 20, 2019, Lighthouse Nursing Center (Hancock)
The UPHS-Marquette Regional Blood Center, will hold a blood drive on Thursday June 20, 2019, at Lighthouse Nursing Center (Hancock) with the bloodmobile from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m. E.S.T. For an appointment call Elizabeth Hopf @ 906-281-8559.
Thursday June 20, 2019, OHM Advisors (Hancock)
The UPHS-Marquette Regional Blood Center, will hold a blood drive on Thursday June 20, 2019, at OHM Advisors (Hancock) with the bloodmobile from 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. E.S.T. For an appointment call Courtney Babcock @ 482-0535.
Tuesday June 25, 2019, Neenah Paper mill (Munising)
The UPHS-Marquette Regional Blood Center, will hold a blood drive on Tuesday June 25, 2019, at Neenah Paper mill (Munising) with the bloodmobile from 12:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. E.S.T. For an appointment call Cori Deatsman @ 387-7556.
Wednesday June 26, 2019, Bethany Lutheran Church (Ishpeming)
The UPHS-Marquette Regional Blood Center, will hold a blood drive on Wednesday June 26, 2019, at Bethany Lutheran Church (Ishpeming) with the bloodmobile from 3:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. E.S.T. For an appointment call Doug or Jill Carter @ 485-4103.
Thursday June 27, 2019, Crystal Falls United Lutheran Church
The UPHS-Marquette Regional Blood Center, will hold a blood drive on Thursday June 27, 2019, at Crystal Falls United Lutheran Church from 12:45 p.m.-5:15 p.m. C.S.T. For an appointment call Pearl Ross @ 875-3197 or Pat Kosiba @ 875-3187.
Monday July 1, 2019, Aspirus Keweenaw Hospital (Laurium)
The UPHS-Marquette Regional Blood Center, will hold a blood drive on Monday July 1, 2019, at Aspirus Keweenaw Hospital (Laurium) with the bloodmobile from 3:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. E.S.T. For an appointment call the laboratory @ 337-6550.
Tuesday July 2, 2019, War Memorial Hospital (Sault Ste. Marie)
The UPHS-Marquette Regional Blood Center, will hold a blood drive on Tuesday July 2, 2019, at War Memorial Hospital (Sault Ste. Marie) with the bloodmobile from 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. E.S.T. For an appointment call Michele Green @ 440-5541 or 632-1177.
Wednesday July 3, 2019, Eastwood Nursing Home (Negaunee)
The UPHS-Marquette Regional Blood Center, will hold a blood drive on Wednesday July 3, 2019, at Eastwood Nursing Home (Negaunee) with the bloodmobile from 12:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. E.S.T. For an appointment call Mary Shivley @ 475-7500.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
