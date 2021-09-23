Blood shortage impacts UP Regional Blood Center

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — The Upper Peninsula Regional Blood Center announced Thursday that it is experiencing a critical need for blood.

The most needed blood types are A Positive, A Negative, O Negative and B Negative blood types.

The UP Regional Blood Center has collection sites in Marquette, Hancock and Escanaba and is the primary supplier of blood to 13 hospitals in the Upper Penninsula.

Please visit our Facebook page at UPRBC906 or website at http://www.mgh.org/blood

For details and blood drive locations, visit the UP Regional Blood Center website or Facebook Page. For hours and scheduling, call Marquette at 906-449-1450, Hancock at 906-483-1392 or Escanaba at 906-786-8420.

