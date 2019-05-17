Blueberry Festival Poster contest voting begins

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:

MARQUETTE — Voting will open for the 18th annual Blueberry Festival poster contest on Monday, May 20 at 9:00 a.m., and will remain open through 11:45 p.m. on Friday, May 31.

This year, there are 14 entrants vying for the chance to have their image chosen as the official poster for the 2019 Blueberry Festival, taking place on Friday, July 26 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Downtown Marquette.

There are two ways to vote for your favorite entry. One vote may be cast in person at the Marquette Arts and Culture center in the lower level of the Peter White Public Library at 217 N. Front St., and on the MDDA website at https://downtownmarquette.org/blueberry-festival-poster-contest-entries/. Voting in-person and online is open to the public, with only one vote per email address via each method.

The winning image will chosen from a combination of online votes, in-person votes, and a panel of judges. The image will be produced on festival posters and merchandise, and the winning artist will receive $150 in gift certificates from downtown businesses, as well as 10 high-quality prints.

For more information on the eighteen annual Blueberry Festival postercontest, please contact Tara Laase-McKinney, Promotions and Events Coordinator, Marquette Downtown Development Authority, at (906) 228-9475 or Tara@downtownmarquette.org