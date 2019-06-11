Blueberry Festival poster contest winner announced

Follow @WJMN_Local3

MARQUETTE — The Marquette Downtown Development Authority is pleased to announce Sabrina Stanley with her poster “Berry Happy Puppy” as the winner of this year’s Blueberry Festival Poster Contest.

Sabrina, originally from Marquette, Michigan, is 19 years old. She currently is attending Northern Michigan University pursuing a degree in Elementary Special Education and a minor in Deaf Studies. In her spare time she works at Sayklly’s the Candy Store and during the summer she also works at the SOS summer day camp at Redeemer Lutheran Church.

Sabrina was inspired to create this artwork by her adopted dog, Snickers.

“My family adopted her (Snickers) from UPAWS 3 years ago. She has one eye so it looks like she’s permanently winking, which fits her personality. She is very goofy and she makes the best faces so I knew she’d make a great subject for the poster,” says Sabrina.

This winning entry will be utilized as the official poster for the 18th annual Blueberry Festival in Downtown Marquette on July 26 from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. This entry was chosen by a combination of online votes, in-person votes at the Marquette Arts and Culture Center, and a panel of judges.

All 14 entries will be on display at the Marquette Arts and Culture Center in the Lower Level of the Peter White Public Library, 217 N. Front Street in Downtown Marquette.

Blueberry Festival will feature a combination of traditional sidewalk sales, artists and crafters, food vendors, family activities, and live musical acts set in the streets of Downtown Marquette. The popular Blueberry Festival Youth Talent Show sponsored by the Lake Superior Youth Theatre will also return to complement the festivities.