MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Preparations for this year’s annual Blues Fest are underway in Marquette.

The 19th annual Marquette Area Blues Fest is back and bigger than ever. It will feature three days of world-class blues in the Mattson Lower Harbor Park in downtown Marquette. The festival will kick off with a free concert this Friday evening at 5 p.m. to thank the community for their continuing support.

The festival will continue Saturday, and Sunday, as ticketed events. This year’s lineup includes many world-class blues musicians from around the world. The festival, put on by The Marquette Area Blues Society, will feature food vendors, blues-related merchandise, free workshops, and a beer and wine tent. Festival Director, Walt Lindala says you don’t necessarily have to be a big fan of the blues to enjoy this Labor Day weekend tradition.

“If you’re not necessarily a fan of the genre, which many people aren’t that way, we’ve always tried to put together a weekend of entertainment that you could come and enjoy and learn something and maybe catch up, you know, get a new band to be a fan of but, you know, it’s always to give an entertaining show and world-class right down to local performers across the board. This music that you’re going to hear is Seminole and creating rock and roll country music. Americana. It’s all based on the blues and the truth of the stories in it. It’s simple, it’s understandable, it makes you move, and it’s been an influence for centuries now in American music.” Said Lindala.

Lindela goes on to urge people to come down and volunteer, as there is always a need for volunteer workers. Gates open at 1 pm both Saturday and Sunday. For more information on this year’s Blues Fest, you can visit their website, marquetteareabluessociety.org