Body found in Munising Bay

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image courtesy MGN

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:

MUNISING -- On August 22, 2018 at approximately 12:35 pm a 911 call was received at the Alger County 911 dispatch center regarding what appeared to be a body floating in Munising Bay.

Alger County Sheriff Department and Rescue 21 personnel responded and located the body near the west side of Munising Bay.

The victim was an 81 year old female who had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's. Preliminary findings indicate that the victim ventured out into Lake Superior for unknown reasons sometime after 9:30pm on August 21, 2018. However, the investigation is ongoing.