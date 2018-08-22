Boil water advisory issued for certain areas in city of Ishpeming

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ISHPEMING -- City officials have issued a boil advisory for areas in the city of Ishpeming.

The city says that Zoberlein, Jasper, Snow, Marquette, Hill, Summit, and Upper Davis streets are all under the advisory until further notice.

City Manager Mark Slown says that due to the water pipe and valve replacement project, two tests of a new main have been taken, and have both come back with elevated levels of bacteria.

To ensure safe drinking water, bring the water to a rolling boil and let it boil for at least one minute. Let it cool and store it in a sealable container.