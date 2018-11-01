Bomb threat found at Wausaukee High School in Marinette County

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MARINETTE CO. - A bomb threat was found early this morning on a bathroom wall at Wausaukee High School.

According to the Marinette County Sheriff's Office, officers were notified at 9:57 a.m. by Wausaukee School Officials that a bomb threat was found written on a bathroom wall. The school was evacuated to an offsite location as the Brown County Sheriff's Office responded with a bomb detecting K9.

Upon investigation, no bomb was found by the unit. Students were returned to school and classes resumed after the school was cleared.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the Marinette County Sheriff's Office at (715) 732-7600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-427-5857.