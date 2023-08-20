The Ore Dock Brewing Company today did everything by the book. Here’s a look at why the books were flying off the shelves.

With the popularity of digital media available anytime with the click of a mouse, books are still incredibly important to readers of all ages. This is nowhere more evident than at book fairs, like this one presented by Snowbound Books in Marquette. Twice a year bibliophiles gather at The Ore Dock Brewing Company to share in their love of books. Bookseller Gretchen McKenzie explains.

“It’s sort of return to the Scholastic Book Fairs of our youth it’s all for adults though a bunch of fun books our favorite reads from the past year, it should be a very nice time.” Said McKenzie.

Independent booksellers are growing each year. For many, the physical book, one that doesn’t need a power source or an electronic screen, something you can hold in your hand, take with you, and read anywhere, printed on paper, complete with the beautiful artwork on the cover. Book lovers, I spoke to describe the joy of turning the pages and even the smell of a new book. Independent bookstores are often more than a retail establishment, but a destination. A place where the eclectic shares shelf space with the commercially successful, where one title leads to another and often opens a world of unintended discovery, knowledge, and storylines that transport the reader to places as varied and vast as the limitless boundaries of the human imagination. Books mean so many different things to so many different people, For Taylor Ring it’s often on a very personal level.

“I actually have a library in my house and one of the quotes on the wall, one of the biggest things books teach you is how to be alone.” Said Ring.

Avid reader Melissa Moser agrees.

“It’s like even if you’re alone when you’re reading you’re like in a whole different world you’re with the characters caught up in that other world you know I don’t mind being alone when you’re reading that’s why I like to read.” Said Moser.

This book fair is a celebration of all things literary, from inspired artwork to clothing to maps… and of course books. Be it fact, fiction, fantasy, or fables, the printed pages represented here are limited only by the imagination of the author.