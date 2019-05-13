BOSS Snowplow will host open doors event

Follow @WJMN_Local3

DICKINSON — BOSS Snowplow, The Toro Company will be hosting a free open doors event on Wednesday, May 15 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. CST in collaboration with the Heavy Metal Tours group and the Dickinson Area Economic Development Alliance (The Alliance).

Lois Ellis, Executive Director of The Alliance shared, “Careers in manufacturing are a huge part of Dickinson County. We need people to go into these fields to keep our community thriving. This is a great opportunity for parents of 8-12 graders, teachers and guidance counselors to learn about what manufacturing is and the jobs available in our area.”

Open door events provide an opportunity for parents and educators to learn about a local business, available careers and the skills needed in the workforce. Interested individuals can register to attend the event at BOSS Snowplow by visiting bit.ly/BossOpenDoors. Light refreshments will be served throughout the event.

For more information or to register for the event, contact Lois Ellis at Lois.Ellis@daeda.org or (906) 360-4653.