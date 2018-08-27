Breaking and entering incident of Copper Country Vet Clinic being investigated

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HOUGHTON - Officers with the Houghton Police Department responded to an alarm at the Copper Country Vet Clinic Friday night.

According to Houghton Police, officers responded to the scene on Sharon Avenue at about 11:40 p.m. Friday and found signs of forced entry. Video surveillance showed that at least one person entered the building. Officers did not find any evidence of anything taken.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact the Houghton Police Department at (906) 482-2121.