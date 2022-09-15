BRIMLEY, Mich. (WJMN) – Maintenance work on the M-221/6 Mile Road bridge over the Waiska River will require a posted detour next week, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Beginning on Monday, September 19, eastbound traffic on 6 Mile Road will be detoured southbound on M-221 to M-28, then east to Piche Road and back to 6 Mile Road. The same detour will be reversed for westbound traffic on 6 Mile Road.

The detour route will look as follows:

MDOT says work being done on the bridge includes deck patching and sealing to extend the lifespan of the bridge and increase safety for motorists.

The detour is expected to be lifted on Friday, September 23.