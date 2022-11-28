GWINN, Mich. (WJMN) – ‘“Bring Them Home” – A Large Animal Live Trap Fundraiser‘ is aiming to help provide 3 UP animal shelters with live traps to catch runaway dogs of larger breeds.

The event will take place on Saturday, December 4 from 3-5 p.m. at the Up North Lodge in Gwinn.

The fundraiser is partnering with the Alger County Animal Shelter, Delta Animal Shelter, and the Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) with the goal to raise funds for 2 live traps for large breeds at each shelter. Any additional funds raised will be used towards expanding into other counties to provide the larger traps across the Upper Peninsula.

Event organizers included the following in a release about the fundraiser:

Many dogs who run away are extremely skittish and a large trap may by the only means to “Bring Them Home”.

In recent months with the escape and successful captures of dogs like Coco in Ishpeming and Otis on County Road 480, it became readily apparent that the U.P. is seriously lacking accessibility to large animal live traps, with most counties having none at all. While on the other hand, small live traps seem to be readily available.

We are working to coordinate with the shelters and local municipalities to house the traps in locations where people can have 24 access to them. As animal owners we know that they rarely go sick or missing on a 9-5 schedule, with shelters having even more limited hours.

The event will include live music from The Wallens, an Ishpeming-based blues and bluegrass band. There will be bucket raffles at the event to take part in during the musical performance.

If you are unable to attend but would like to make a donation, you can do so at any branch of Honor Credit Union by asking for the Bring Them Home account #166930.

If you are interested in donating any items for the bucket raffles, you can call event organizers Tammy at 906-361-4843 or Beth at 906-204-9179.