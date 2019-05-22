Cambensy’s Mining Bill continues to move forward

Follow @WJMN_Local3

MICHIGAN– In February, State Rep. Sara Cambensy introduced House Bill 4227 to create the Committee on Michigan’s Mining Future.

“It is a 15 member advisory committee to the governor that members of her department,” said Cambensy.

This also includes representatives from various mining operations, local governments, environmental non-profits, Native American tribes and the United Steelworker’s Union.

“I think with the idling of the Empire Mine it made a lot of us realize that Michigan had dropped the ball in terms of being innovative and looking at where mining was going in the 21st century,” said Cambensy. “And we know mining is a very capital intensive industry. It’s an industry that once you chart a path and decide to open a mine, it’s typically anywhere from a 20-30 year contract that very hard to shift gears should you not have it planned right when starting out.”

The bill passed the Michigan House last week 107 to 1. Today, the Senate Committee on Natural Resources heard the bill.

“They passed it out unanimously so it will now go the Senate Floor for a vote in that chamber,” said Cambensy.

Cambensy says that mining and what she’s created with this bill is essential to everyday modern life.

“We need mining but we also want to make sure we do it with respect to the environment and certainly protect our water,” said Cambensy. “And I really think that there is an opportunity instead of being resistant to maybe some of the old ways mine and the legacy costs that we’re still dealing with, with clean up, how do we do it better? And how do we set the standard and set the bar high in the State of Michigan so other states can follow?”

