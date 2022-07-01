UPPER PENINSULA Mich. (WJMN) – Tourists and community members alike are crowding the campgrounds in the U.P. ready to celebrate the holiday weekend. This is the busiest time of the year for national forests and state parks. A lot of campgrounds are completely full this weekend and have been booked for months.

“Well for the weekend we’re about 94% occupied, which is about the same as last year,” said Ron Olson, Chief of Parks and Recreation for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, or DNR. “It’s one of the top occupied numbers, I should say, that we’ve had. So it’s pretty strong.”

If you are going to be camping this weekend, make sure you research. Olson explained that it is always a good idea to know the area before you go. He also urges campers to check the weather and pack some bug spray!

There is still limited availability scattered around the U.P. If you want to see what is still available or reserve a spot, find the DNR’s camping page here.