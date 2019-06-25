Campgrounds will require reservations effective July 11

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Reservations will be required for all camping in Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore effective July 11, 2019. Campers can begin making reservations on June 27 starting at 10 am (eastern) by going to www.recreation.gov or by calling 1-877-444-6777.

The reservation requirement will include all 67 front country campsites at Little Beaver Lake Campground, Twelve Mile Campground, and Hurricane River Campground. The park’s backcountry (backpacking) sites already require reservations.

“The campgrounds have been first come, first served since inception. This worked okay when we had half the visitation. But now, especially during July and August, the campgrounds fill up by 10 am. This has left many campers scrambling and anxious to find camping sites,” said Chief of Interpretation Susan Reece. “The reservation system will allow visitors to plan their stays ahead of time and guarantee they have a campsite when they arrive.”

The park has set up self-help reservation stations in the Munising Falls and Grand Sable Visitor Centers. Wi-Fi is also available at both visitor centers.

Staying in the campgrounds costs $20 per site per night. Campers are limited to 14 nights per calendar year. Group size is limited to eight. “America the Beautiful” Access and Senior pass holders receive 50% discounts on camping.

Information on each campground, including site maps and photos, will be available on www.recreation.gov, as well as the park’s web site: www.nps.gov/piro/planyourvisit/camping.htm.