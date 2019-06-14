Car accident led to drunk driving arrest

Follow @WJMN_Local3

MARQUETTE COUNTY — On Thursday at 5:27 p.m., Marquette County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to a three vehicle crash near the intersection of US 41 West and Commerce drive in the eastbound lanes.

After deputies arrived on scene, no major injuries were reported by any involved parties.

Two vehicles were stopped on US 41 West for a red light at the Commerce Drive intersection. A third vehicle, driven by a local Marquette female, failed to stop for the red light and rear-ended a red pickup truck stopped on the roadway. The red pickup truck was propelled forward from the impact of the initial crash into the rear of a brown passenger vehicle that was stopped on the roadway for the red traffic light.

Upon further investigation, deputies found the female driver of the Ford passenger car to be under the influence of alcohol. The female driver was subsequently arrested and lodged at the Marquette County Jail for operating under the influence of intoxicating liquor-high BAC.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Marquette City Police, NMU Public Safety and Police Services, UP Health System Marquette EMS, and the Marquette Township Fire and Rescue.

No further information will be released as the incident is still under investigation.