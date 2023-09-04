NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – For many of us, Labor Day is a day off, the last fling before the Fall season begins, and an excuse for selling home goods, but there is more to Labor Day than that.

The Marquette Alger Community Labor Council, AFL-CIO, and The Upper Peninsula Regional Labor Federation held their 34th annual Labor Day parade and picnic in Negaunee today. rooted in the 19th-century fight for fair working conditions and better wages, Labor Day was originally designed to honor workers as part of the American organized labor movement. Labor Day was first celebrated unofficially by labor activists in the late 1800s. And in 1894 The US Congress officially recognized the first day of September as Labor Day. Marching in the parade were union workers from across the labor spectrum. From teachers to carpenters, to electricians and hospitality workers. The parade which wound its way through Negaunee ended with a family picnic and labor rally at the Jim Thomas Pavilion at Jackson Mine Park. Bricklayers Union representative Adam Saari says trade unions are a great deal for workers and employers alike.

“With what we’re doing with the unions right now, especially in the trade unions, we’re providing people with these good jobs even when they’re right out of high school that were there for me. But not only that, the other thing that we’re kind of providing is a path to college. Also, like in my union, we provide people 26 college credits just for serving apprenticeships. So, you’re not only getting a trade, but you’re also getting college credits, which I graduated from our Washington Community College for the bricklayers. It’s a great deal for everyone. Labor Day is more important than ever, because actually, nowadays I feel like the tide is starting to turn and more people are pro-union and I think actually get our voice out there and show how many people are actually involved in the labor movement. It’s important to ever as people were in the 20s 30s 40s we’re still alive and we’re here.” Said Saari.

For those who braved the heat, the annual picnic included a pasty lunch, children’s activities, live music, a beer tent, and of course, the chance to show off the solidarity of our local trade unions.